Wireless Technology and 5G is an Active Threat to Your Health and Privacy

The US Federal Government continues to hide clear evidence resulting from a 10-year, $30 million study funded by the FDA: radiation from wireless technology causes cancer and breaks DNA.In fact, the government not only has this knowledge but uses it as a weapon. Thousands of studies over past decades show clear evidence of biological harm caused by wireless technology radiation, yet most of us don’t think twice about our exposure to it.Listeners will learn:How the frequencies in wireless technology can be weaponizedThe true reason 5G is being rolled out, and it’s not to improve the speed of your internetThe difference between ionizing and non-ionizing radiation, and how both cause the same level of biological damageWhat legal recourse is being taken against the FCC for having ignored over 11,000 pages of evidence submitted to Docket No. 13-84Why and how adverse health effects are less about radiation levels, and more about the pulsation and modulation of carrier waves, which are what make wireless transmission of information possible“We are electric beings, and this is electricity, millions and trillions of times higher than what our bodies can tolerate. There are clearly going to be effects, even if we want to believe otherwise,” says Dafna Tachover.Tachover worked with and developed a passion for wireless technology for many years…until it made her so sick that she had to stop. This compelled her to find out why and how this technology has the ability to cause her and others so much sickness.She has since become Director of the Stop 5G & Wireless Harms Project for Children’s Health Defense and Founder of We Are The Evidence, an advocacy organization which helps protect the rights of those who have been injured by wireless technology radiation.And as an attorney, Tachover is tackling the issue from a legal perspective. She explains the details of her intensive and unprecedented case against the FCC.She also explains the science behind the impacts of wireless technology radiation on our health, which often begin with tingling in the hands or fingers and can lead to severe headaches, ringing in the ears, heart palpitations, nose bleeds, noise sensitivities, visual impairments, cognitive and memory problems, and symptoms characteristic of ADHD.It’s estimated that at least 10 percent of people already have symptoms of radiation sickness without knowing it, and the true percentage is probably much higher.So, what can you do? Tachover lists practical, simple steps that you can take to protect yourself and those you love.This isn’t one to miss.Press play and check out these resources to learn more:Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C