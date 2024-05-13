Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Jane Ruby: ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE DASZAK'S CAPITOL HILL PERJURY
channel image
Mindy
314 Subscribers
138 views
Published 15 hours ago

  EcoHealth Alliance's Peter Daszak exposes both the fraud of Fauci's funded illegal gain-of-function treason against the People of the United States of America, but also the fraud of Congress in yet another hearing to keep you quiet. And see the evidence of Trump's role in the free rein of pharma in developing never ending poisons with govt money and NO ACCOUNTABILITY.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudynuclear-war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket