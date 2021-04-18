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Uncensored Truth Seminar - John Bergman & Billy DeMoss
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33 views • April 18, 2021
Live Seminar Date: March 31, 2021
Listen in while DrB and Dr. Billy Demoss of Cal-Jam and the “Dead Chiropractic Society” share the Uncensored TRUTH about Covid-19, infection rates and the vaccine at the Old World Village in Huntington Beach, California.
During this 2 hour Special Event seminar you will gain empowering information that will leave you equipped to further thrive in a chaotic world. We are so excited to be able to share this with you and want to thank you ALL once again for your ongoing support in taking back our world.
Expect Miracles and God Bless!!
Listen in while DrB and Dr. Billy Demoss of Cal-Jam and the “Dead Chiropractic Society” share the Uncensored TRUTH about Covid-19, infection rates and the vaccine at the Old World Village in Huntington Beach, California.
During this 2 hour Special Event seminar you will gain empowering information that will leave you equipped to further thrive in a chaotic world. We are so excited to be able to share this with you and want to thank you ALL once again for your ongoing support in taking back our world.
Expect Miracles and God Bless!!
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