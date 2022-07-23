Healing & Harmony for Humankind-COVID 19 - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Dr Baiza Muhammad on AM360 (04.14.2020)

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Dr. Baiza R. Muhammad Host of Healing and Harmony for Humankind Tuesday 8am-11am (EST) 04/14/2020 on AM360.org. Solo with beloved listeners1st two hours, and 3rd hour monthly recurring guest truth trail blazer; Dr. Jennifer Daniels, MD, MBA, author; The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctor is Prescribing It, now wholistic healing educator and advocate joins our continued freedom forum – America's disease Hit List. Should fear and artificially induced death orders stop humans from fighting for life? Get off America's disease Hit List. WE can do it! It's our life. WE can save ourselves! Don't miss this call to action broadcast.
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