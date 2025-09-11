9/11: 14 Pieces of Foreknowledge

It is difficult to pull off a crime of the century like 9/11 without a lot of people involved, some who may accidentally spill the beans ahead of time, especially if they are trying to use that knowledge to save loved ones or to make money. Here are 14 examples of foreknowledge of the 9/11 event, in chronological order.

Shownotes:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MbpN7aUjwMuw

https://www.jpost.com/opinion/america-the-target-602181

http://www.tomheneghanbriefings.com/Why_Bush_Sr_chose_9-11-01_as_WTC_hit_date_no_payback_on_bond_billions_for_terrorism_fund_-_Cash_payoffs_bonds_and_murder_linked_to_White_House_911_finance__2005_Tom_Flocco.pdf

https://www.coffeeordie.com/article/able-danger-anthony-shaffer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Lone_Gunmen_(TV_series)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gimW5FeH9gVU

https://jameshfetzer.org/2017/09/zim-shipping-foreknowledge-of-9-11-and-involvement-in-israeli-op/

https://holocausts.org/911/sams.html

https://www.jstor.org/stable/10.1086/503645

https://www.911independentcommission.org/forewarning/

https://www.haaretz.com/2001-09-26/ty-article/odigo-says-workers-were-warned-of-attack/0000017f-dbc4-df62-a9ff-dfd7beff0000

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCKMQuz3HyP4

http://www.hugequestions.com/Eric/TFC/Bollyn-dancing-Israelis.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/September_11_intelligence_before_the_attacks

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute and Odysee.

-----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!