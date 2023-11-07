Create New Account
Maria Zeee & David Sorensen: UN Rothschilds Antichrist Israel What Christians Need to Know
Tanjerea
Published 15 hours ago

David Sorensen joins Maria Zeee to expose connections between the UN, Rothschilds, Antichrist and State of Israel in an interview that must be seen by every person, especially Christians. David explains the history behind how a gravely dangerous belief came to churches that is contrary to the true teaching of the Covenant God made with man.

irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputinuss libertyfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersmaria zeeedavid sorense

