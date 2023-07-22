Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reporter Who Broke Hunter Biden Laptop Story Conveys Searing Remarks Against the FBI on Capitol Hill
channel image
American Patriots God Country
201 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Journalist Emma-Jo Morris, who broke the Hunter Biden laptop story for the New York Post but was immediately censored by the state on social media in an attempt to influence the 2020 election, just delivered a mind-boggling testimony on the extent of censorship in America during the House Judiciary Hearing on "Weaponization of the Federal Government". She is now a politics editor at Breitbart News.

Related Article: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2023/07/22/opening-remarks-from-reporter-who-broke-hunter-biden-laptop-n2626047 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC 

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
fake newscensorshipnewspoliticsbreaking news2020 electionhunter bidencapitol hillhouse judiciary committeehouse judiciary hearingpoliticomisinformationtrending newsnew york postnewsmaxbiden crime familyhunter biden laptopemma-jo morristrending videosweaponization of the federal governmenttrending videobreitbert news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket