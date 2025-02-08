BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - It Takes A Pillage by Nomi Prins
In "It Takes a Pillage," journalist Nomi Prins examines the 2008 financial crisis, arguing it was a preventable disaster stemming from systemic failures, financial greed and political collusion. She highlights the roles of Wall Street and Washington, noting how major financial institutions influenced government policy in their favor, while federal regulators failed to curtail risky practices. Prins identifies causes including risky loans, deregulation and the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act, all of which exacerbated by the housing bubble. The bailouts lacked transparency, with significant overpayments to banks, she reveals. The book calls for systemic reform to downsize Wall Street and prevent future crises, emphasizing the need for a financial framework prioritizing public interest over big finance.

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
wall streetloansfinancial crisishousing bubblesystem failurebrightlearn

