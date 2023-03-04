The Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov prediction (The Warming to America)🚩🕕📉‼️

This episode is totally conjecture on the part of the host and logic bases on ones up bringing and morality of the individual, the surroundings of ones environment and community. This episode subject matter maybe controversial and or offensive to the listener viewer discretion is advised!







In 1984 interview with G. Edward Griffin titled “Deception Was My Job a former KGB agent named Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov exclaimed in the next 20 yrs or so there we be subtle changes in society that will bring the downfall of American society. This interview left me speechless somewhat so I start questioning or inquiring where are we morally in this modern area? For the past decade



what we once was taught immoral is now become the standard, and what was once unaccepted is now praised or better yet not focused on nor spoke about. How correct was Yuri Bezmenov?







Now I'm not here to judge nor to criticize or to be prude....if it floats your boat (by all means have fun)! its one of our constitutional rights .... Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness, but if it isn't my cup of tea then I shouldn't be crucified or ridiculed nor cancelled and definitely shouldn't have to be subjected to drink it including; your lifestyle. There is a time and place for everything.

Yes! we all know and heard the slogan making America Great again (Regan 1980; Trump 2016) we also know this is redundant because it hasn't been Great for everyone, and to be punished for speaking the truth or expression of the obvious truth causes you to be black listed or blackballed isn't justified, then not every derogatory statement is anti-semitic like anything its the context of which it is presented.





Nevertheless we are not here to go into racism, nor religion....







It’s 2023 and if you add up all the numbers it would equal to seven as you know seven has a pacific meaning in numerology we have the seven deadly sins, seven days a week, and so on and so forth but we’re not here to talk about numerology either







The million dollar question at hand is.....What has happened to our society, our families, friends, our communities, our well-being health and livelihood they are all now under attack at this day and age and area we are constantly bombarded with major dis and misinformation decisions that can harm or infecting us and our life.