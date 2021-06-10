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The Future of Cannabis Cafes
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Many marijuana businesses were just starting to open lounges and tasting rooms where their customers could enjoy the products they purchased when the coronavirus pandemic struck a year ago, forcing those plans to be put on hold.
Legal and regulatory issues also have presented hurdles in some states like Washington State where it's a class-c felony to "maintain or operate a marijuana lounge."
The future of such venues, as a result, is up in the air, raising questions about a business model that entrepreneurs hope to deploy to generate additional sales.
Show Notes:
Coronavirus pandemic deals setback to marijuana consumption lounges
https://mjbizdaily.com/coronavirus-pandemic-deals-setback-to-marijuana-consumption-lounges-but-some-owners-stick-with-plans/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 734 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Legal and regulatory issues also have presented hurdles in some states like Washington State where it's a class-c felony to "maintain or operate a marijuana lounge."
The future of such venues, as a result, is up in the air, raising questions about a business model that entrepreneurs hope to deploy to generate additional sales.
Show Notes:
Coronavirus pandemic deals setback to marijuana consumption lounges
https://mjbizdaily.com/coronavirus-pandemic-deals-setback-to-marijuana-consumption-lounges-but-some-owners-stick-with-plans/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 734 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Keywords
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