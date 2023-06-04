Microscopic Tech Found In Vaccinated: Blood Clots DISCOVERED In Living Patients Contain HYDROGEL

A recent experiment found vaccinated blood contains clots made of hydrogel plastic.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea is back to detail her groundbreaking discovery that hydrogel blood clots are forming in living vaccinated patients.

After blood was drawn and allowed to sit in vials for 4 hours it began to separate.

The blood separated and a yellow plastic substance was revealed.

The yellow substance was similar to rubber and it would not dissolve.

The blood of asymptomatic vaccinated patients also separated which is concerning.

Dr. Mihalcea also found filaments and hydrogel plastic in the blood she examined which confirms previous studies that observed nanotech inside the human body.

We are witnessing the merging of synthetic biology with human biology.

This is affecting both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

There are reports that people using ozone therapies and hemodialysis are clogging up the machines with clots.

As the concentration of hydrogel plastic accumulates in the body people will continue to experience accelerated aging and die suddenly.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren

