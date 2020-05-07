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2020 Virus 64 | Ep.58 | Mandatory Vaccines - thoughts on how to say No | Adrian
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69 views • May 07, 2020
#BillGates #vaccines #Adrian #freedom
In this episode short episode I want to point you towards a video from Prepare with Jerry where he discusses and summarises the current situation and points to what looked to me like plausible options.
Mandated Vaccinations, Get Ready To Say "NO!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhxjqAt779A
Some documents I have located so far - they might need work. 2 are from the website he mentions in the video:
Please read the _readme.txt file:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/phhz9aiy7re8xud/AAAXGoRKxyoLCnCwYJHH4KaMa?dl=0
_readmet.txt content herewith:
Read Me
Received from a subscriber:
Thank you for sharing great content on your channel, it is sorely needed in these difficult times.
The file is attached... I am not sure if there is a legal distinction between a 'My Will' and 'Non Consent' form but I believe both serve the same purpose.
Refers to file
1c_My_Will_VACCINATION.docx
I came across this today from UNESCO; It is on page 77 of the document.
Article 5 – Autonomy and individual responsibility
The autonomy of persons to make decisions, while taking responsibility for those decisions and respecting the autonomy of others, is to be respected. For persons who are not capable of exercising autonomy, special measures are to be taken to protect their rights and interests.
Article 6 – Consent
1. Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.
Refers to document:
UNESCO Bio ethics and human rights.pdf
——
94155490_931398613964701_6324477804515688448_n.jpg
Was sent to me by a friend
——-
RefusalOfVaccination.doc
VaccinationNotice_v3.doc
Are the documents I believe were referred to in the video I suggested you watch
===
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
In this episode short episode I want to point you towards a video from Prepare with Jerry where he discusses and summarises the current situation and points to what looked to me like plausible options.
Mandated Vaccinations, Get Ready To Say "NO!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhxjqAt779A
Some documents I have located so far - they might need work. 2 are from the website he mentions in the video:
Please read the _readme.txt file:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/phhz9aiy7re8xud/AAAXGoRKxyoLCnCwYJHH4KaMa?dl=0
_readmet.txt content herewith:
Read Me
Received from a subscriber:
Thank you for sharing great content on your channel, it is sorely needed in these difficult times.
The file is attached... I am not sure if there is a legal distinction between a 'My Will' and 'Non Consent' form but I believe both serve the same purpose.
Refers to file
1c_My_Will_VACCINATION.docx
I came across this today from UNESCO; It is on page 77 of the document.
Article 5 – Autonomy and individual responsibility
The autonomy of persons to make decisions, while taking responsibility for those decisions and respecting the autonomy of others, is to be respected. For persons who are not capable of exercising autonomy, special measures are to be taken to protect their rights and interests.
Article 6 – Consent
1. Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.
Refers to document:
UNESCO Bio ethics and human rights.pdf
——
94155490_931398613964701_6324477804515688448_n.jpg
Was sent to me by a friend
——-
RefusalOfVaccination.doc
VaccinationNotice_v3.doc
Are the documents I believe were referred to in the video I suggested you watch
===
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
Keywords
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