2020 Virus 64 | Ep.58 | Mandatory Vaccines - thoughts on how to say No | Adrian

#BillGates #vaccines #Adrian #freedomIn this episode short episode I want to point you towards a video from Prepare with Jerry where he discusses and summarises the current situation and points to what looked to me like plausible options.Mandated Vaccinations, Get Ready To Say "NO!"Some documents I have located so far - they might need work. 2 are from the website he mentions in the video:Please read the _readme.txt file:_readmet.txt content herewith:Read MeReceived from a subscriber:Thank you for sharing great content on your channel, it is sorely needed in these difficult times.The file is attached... I am not sure if there is a legal distinction between a 'My Will' and 'Non Consent' form but I believe both serve the same purpose.Refers to file1c_My_Will_VACCINATION.docxI came across this today from UNESCO; It is on page 77 of the document.Article 5 – Autonomy and individual responsibilityThe autonomy of persons to make decisions, while taking responsibility for those decisions and respecting the autonomy of others, is to be respected. For persons who are not capable of exercising autonomy, special measures are to be taken to protect their rights and interests.Article 6 – Consent1. Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.Refers to document:UNESCO Bio ethics and human rights.pdf——94155490_931398613964701_6324477804515688448_n.jpgWas sent to me by a friend——-RefusalOfVaccination.docVaccinationNotice_v3.docAre the documents I believe were referred to in the video I suggested you watch===As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: