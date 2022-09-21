Dr. Bryan Ardis Accuses Big Pharma of Targeting Diabetics with Harmful Peptides

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Dr. Bryan Ardis is back on the show to discuss the fallout from the jab, hospital kill protocols, the targeting of diabetics, and much more - live on NorthWest Liberty News, hosted by Brighteon Radio
Website: https://northwestlibertnews.com
Show Links and More: https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks
E-mail: [email protected]
Music Provided by https://purple-planet.com
Show Times: Mon-Fri 10 AM – 12 PM MST