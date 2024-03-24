Israel Gaza War Living In a Rafah Tent 2-28-24
مطبخ أسماء حسين @Amass_Hussein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Apf02JljBes
من داخل أصغر خيمة بمخيم رفح😭 جسدت إلكم كل معاناة الصبر والصمود من أجل الوطن✌️حرب غزة
Feb-28-24
From inside the smallest tent in Rafah camp I embodied for you all the suffering of patience and steadfastness for the sake of the homeland
