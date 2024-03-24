Create New Account
Israel Gaza War Living In a Rafah Tent 2-28-24
channel image
alltheworldsastage
912 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

Israel Gaza War Living In a Rafah Tent 2-28-24

مطبخ أسماء حسين @Amass_Hussein


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Apf02JljBes


من داخل أصغر خيمة بمخيم رفح😭 جسدت إلكم كل معاناة الصبر والصمود من أجل الوطن✌️حرب غزة


Feb-28-24

From inside the smallest tent in Rafah camp I embodied for you all the suffering of patience and steadfastness for the sake of the homeland

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

