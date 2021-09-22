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Oktoberfest '21 Tastings Pt 3 Left Hand, Leinenkugel's, & Odells'
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10 views • September 22, 2021
The new 3 in this years Oktoberfest tasting. All are pretty solid brews.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Be the Big 3 friends
Prost !
E
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Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Be the Big 3 friends
Prost !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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