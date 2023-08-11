Create New Account
THE COUTTS 4 - PART 2 - THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW - 9PM EASTERN TIME
channel image
KevinJJohnston
233 Subscribers
2 views
Published Yesterday

On tonight's show, we have Jeremy Michael Brown, a retired Special Forces soldier charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct on restricted Capitol grounds.


The FBI has imprisoned him for refusing to spy on American citizens for them. He is an American Political Prisoner.


Former Police Officer and Detective DONALD BEST on the show to talk about the 200+ political prisoners in Canada including the COUTTS 4.


Canada has fallen....


www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
newspoliticscorruptioncanadatrudeauunlawfulpolitical prisonersalbertarcmpcoutts4

