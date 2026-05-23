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Astral Shapeshifting & Interdimensional Dogmen – Taki & Shawn Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
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Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/05/22/astral-shapeshifting/


Taki, a lifelong astral operator in multiple dimensions joins us for a discussion about her astral experiences which involved encounters with negative entities as well as positive entities. She has been subjected to MK Ultra type trauma in the astral. Both interdimensional entities and military operatives working in other dimensions. She has the ability to shapeshift into a werewolf in the astral planes. Taki has had encounters with vampires. Satanic cults have tried to recruit her. Shawn (who previously appeared as “Grey Wolf” on the Cosmic Switchboard) discusses his connection to Taki and the similar experiences he’s had which relate to Taki’s experiences.


Taki and Shawn discuss their shared paranormal background and how they connected through the Penal Around Table channel. Shawn recounts his lifelong fascination with dogmen and werewolves, while Taki shares her childhood experiences of trying to shapeshift into animals and later encountering a large, upright dogman in an astral dreamscape. They explore the physical sensations of astral travel, including being detained by scientists in other dimensions and using a stethoscope-like device to snap back into the physical body.


In Part 2, the conversation shifts to interdimensional travel and frequency manipulation. Taki describes a recent out-of-body experience where she was trapped in a hotel-like realm and had to pray to escape. Shawn explains the Black Cube effect, how dark magic weighs down our reality, and the role of smart meters and power transformers in attracting black goo entities. They also discuss DNA activation in hybrid bloodlines, military interdimensional scouting, and how recovered craft use trans spatial resonators to shift frequencies between realities. Taki and Shawn also discuss Vampires and shapeshifting.

Keywords
mind controlsecret space programsastral projectionmk ultrasmart metersout of body experienceshapeshiftingblack cubealternate realitiesdna activationwerewolvesdogmenufo phenomenonfrequency manipulationmilitary abductionsparanormal experiencesastral dreamscapeinterdimensional travelpsychic healingcosmic warspower transformershybrid bloodlinestrans spatial resonatorblack goo entitiesdimensional planes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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