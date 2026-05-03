🔥 This is NEXT 🔥

The Great Awakening is happening and the evidence is everywhere and all of the evidence points in the direction that we are nearing the end of this movie.

The truthers, anons and Patriots (of all countries) should have so much optimism and excitement now.

The Board of Peace.

The ending of unending wars.

The creation of Nation states.

What an amazing time.





🇨🇦 Canadians pay attention here- https://rumble.com/v7962cw--1-tin-soldier-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a 👈🏻 🇨🇦





🙏 💗💪🏼 Timeless Treasures - https://rumble.com/playlists/dVztG9Netlc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl





🌹 ☕️ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





💪🏼 https://www.prometheanpac.com/flyer_2026 👈🏻

💪🏼 https://www.prometheanaction.com/ 👈🏻





💎 FREEDOM Mobile - https://referme.to/neils-2856





🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕️





🔥 Cabal Cornerstones - https://rumble.com/v78wyx6--cabal-cornerstones-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Awaken to the spark of divine within.





🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏









🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Chat room - https://t.me/+ZcCX-YbTSNAyNGQx 💗🙏

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏





✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡









"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



