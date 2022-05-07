© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Potential For Violence'
Follow
1
Share
Report
113 views • May 07, 2022
Beware The MAGA Threat!
* Dems and passive-aggressive behavior.
* The party of weak men, angry women — and the mob.
* They use intimidation to get what they want.
* CNN identifies the actual threat to our justices.
* CNN: capitol bracing for ‘far right’ chaos.
* Network that defended ‘fiery but mostly peaceful’ riots strangely thinks pro-lifers might get violent.
* The left sees white supremacy everywhere.
* Remember when the MAGA people did this?
* Joe’s mumbles are only understood by his tribe.
* Media, [Bidan] gaslight about right-wing violence.
* This is the road to chaos and collapse.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305733838112
* Dems and passive-aggressive behavior.
* The party of weak men, angry women — and the mob.
* They use intimidation to get what they want.
* CNN identifies the actual threat to our justices.
* CNN: capitol bracing for ‘far right’ chaos.
* Network that defended ‘fiery but mostly peaceful’ riots strangely thinks pro-lifers might get violent.
* The left sees white supremacy everywhere.
* Remember when the MAGA people did this?
* Joe’s mumbles are only understood by his tribe.
* Media, [Bidan] gaslight about right-wing violence.
* This is the road to chaos and collapse.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305733838112
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.