The Most Powerful Force for Good | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 54
FreeThinkersPodcast
Published 7 hours ago

I have a confession to make, I’ve put entirely too much faith and trust in the political system, and in politicians, but I'm sure of one thing: we all have the power to make a difference in our society. I’ll tell you why I think joining forces with our local church communities can be a powerful force for good. Let's come together and use our collective strength to create positive change for us, our families, and our world.


Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.


