The Most Powerful Force for Good | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 54

I have a confession to make, I’ve put entirely too much faith and trust in the political system, and in politicians, but I'm sure of one thing: we all have the power to make a difference in our society. I’ll tell you why I think joining forces with our local church communities can be a powerful force for good. Let's come together and use our collective strength to create positive change for us, our families, and our world.





Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com





Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.





Follow us on Gab:

https://gab.com/puttfark

https://gab.com/memejoegreen





Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!