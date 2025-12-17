BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️"90% of wounded soldiers rescued from the battlefield are saved" - Russian Minister of Defence Belousov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 2 days ago

❗️"90% of wounded soldiers rescued from the battlefield are saved"

 - Russian Minister of Defence Belousov

@AussieCossack

Adding:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost nearly 1,500,000 people since the beginning of the special military operation - infographics from the Russian Defense Ministry.

More from Putin in this meeting:

There's no civilization in Europe, there's only degradation - Putin.


After the collapse of the USSR, it seemed to us that we would become a full-fledged, equal part of this family, said Vladimir Putin, commenting on relations with the West.


"In the 90s, almost everything was decided in relation to Russia from a position of strength. We were patted on the shoulder, invited to events, but all their interests were pushed through with the help of force," noted the President of Russia.

Destructive tools of influence on internal politics were used against Russia, attempts were made to destabilize Russia from within. The West also provided armed support to terrorists in the North Caucasus.

Russia insists on the fulfillment of promises not to expand NATO to the East, Putin stated.

t wasn't Russia that started the war in Ukraine, but the West - Putin 

The Biden administration deliberately escalated the situation around Ukraine into an armed conflict.

Under Biden, the US hoped to quickly dismantle Russia, and the "European piglets" immediately joined in, hoping to profit from the situation.

During the special military operation, Russia demonstrated its resilience, and its armed forces have become completely different.

There is no other army like the one in Russia: the nuclear shield of the Russian Federation is more modern than the nuclear forces of any other country, Vladimir Putin stated.

Russian armed forces are on the rise.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia&#8217;s embargo over Gaza war

South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia’s embargo over Gaza war

Belle Carter
ICE denies Rep. Ilhan Omar&#8217;s claim that agents stopped her son, accuses her of &#8220;PR stunt&#8221;

ICE denies Rep. Ilhan Omar’s claim that agents stopped her son, accuses her of “PR stunt”

Belle Carter
A seized ship and a sudden discount: Chevron cuts Venezuelan oil price after U.S. interdiction

A seized ship and a sudden discount: Chevron cuts Venezuelan oil price after U.S. interdiction

Willow Tohi
Escape the Surveillance State: A wake-up call for the digital age

Escape the Surveillance State: A wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Lance D Johnson
A decade of debate: U.S. exits Paris pact amid claims of failure and economic harm

A decade of debate: U.S. exits Paris pact amid claims of failure and economic harm

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy