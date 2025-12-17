❗️"90% of wounded soldiers rescued from the battlefield are saved"

- Russian Minister of Defence Belousov

@AussieCossack

Adding:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost nearly 1,500,000 people since the beginning of the special military operation - infographics from the Russian Defense Ministry.

More from Putin in this meeting:

There's no civilization in Europe, there's only degradation - Putin.





After the collapse of the USSR, it seemed to us that we would become a full-fledged, equal part of this family, said Vladimir Putin, commenting on relations with the West.





"In the 90s, almost everything was decided in relation to Russia from a position of strength. We were patted on the shoulder, invited to events, but all their interests were pushed through with the help of force," noted the President of Russia.

Destructive tools of influence on internal politics were used against Russia, attempts were made to destabilize Russia from within. The West also provided armed support to terrorists in the North Caucasus.

Russia insists on the fulfillment of promises not to expand NATO to the East, Putin stated.

t wasn't Russia that started the war in Ukraine, but the West - Putin

The Biden administration deliberately escalated the situation around Ukraine into an armed conflict.

Under Biden, the US hoped to quickly dismantle Russia, and the "European piglets" immediately joined in, hoping to profit from the situation.

During the special military operation, Russia demonstrated its resilience, and its armed forces have become completely different.

There is no other army like the one in Russia: the nuclear shield of the Russian Federation is more modern than the nuclear forces of any other country, Vladimir Putin stated.

Russian armed forces are on the rise.