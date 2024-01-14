Calling for Rebellion
Published Yesterday
- We need a slave rebellion.
- FACT: We are tax and debt slaves with no say in our laws or policies.
- "Tolerant, Diverse, and multicultural societies" do not exist except as a marketing ploy."
- The upside is huge, if we are brave enough.
