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Healthy young Mum killed by J&J VAXX POISON then FB & Twitter censor Obituary (MIRRORED)
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1128 views • October 07, 2021
Healthy young Mum killed by J&J VAXX POISON then FB & Twitter censor Obituary (MIRRORED)
Mirored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7b496e5e-93a3-4cf1-afc7-03625c83c445
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mother from Washington, was a healthy and vibrant woman who passed away suddenly on Sept. 7. According to Jessica’s obituary, doctors diagnosed her with vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). VITT is a rare, and sometimes fatal, blood-clotting condition triggered by the vaxxx poison.
FULL STORY:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jessica-berg-wilson-dies-covid-vaccine-twitter-censors-obituary/
"Funeral Mass for Jessica Wilson, Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 11AM"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCzh3vwZMK0
OBITUARY:
https://obits.oregonlive.com/us/obituaries/oregon/name/jessica-wilson-obituary?pid=200278331
Mirrored - Boot Camp
Mirored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7b496e5e-93a3-4cf1-afc7-03625c83c445
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mother from Washington, was a healthy and vibrant woman who passed away suddenly on Sept. 7. According to Jessica’s obituary, doctors diagnosed her with vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). VITT is a rare, and sometimes fatal, blood-clotting condition triggered by the vaxxx poison.
FULL STORY:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jessica-berg-wilson-dies-covid-vaccine-twitter-censors-obituary/
"Funeral Mass for Jessica Wilson, Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 11AM"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCzh3vwZMK0
OBITUARY:
https://obits.oregonlive.com/us/obituaries/oregon/name/jessica-wilson-obituary?pid=200278331
Mirrored - Boot Camp
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