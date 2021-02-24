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RFID chip implanted before 2012 (Philippines)
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72 views • February 24, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
Though he slay me, yet will I hope in him; I will surely defend my ways to his face. Job 13:15
And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. Matthew 10:28
The first angel poured his bowl over the earth. Horrible, painful sores appeared on the people who had the brand of the beast and worshiped its statue. Revelation 16:2
and cursed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, but they refused to repent of what they had done. Revelation 16:11
And the beast was seized, and with him the false prophet who performed the signs in his presence, by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped his image; these two were thrown alive into the lake of fire which burns with brimstone. Revelation 19:20
Chip from: The Mark of The Beast: (666) Thou shall not Get CHIPPED! Microchip RFID Forced Implantation in the Philippines (English Subtitle), Sid Roth radio show
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
Though he slay me, yet will I hope in him; I will surely defend my ways to his face. Job 13:15
And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. Matthew 10:28
The first angel poured his bowl over the earth. Horrible, painful sores appeared on the people who had the brand of the beast and worshiped its statue. Revelation 16:2
and cursed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, but they refused to repent of what they had done. Revelation 16:11
And the beast was seized, and with him the false prophet who performed the signs in his presence, by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped his image; these two were thrown alive into the lake of fire which burns with brimstone. Revelation 19:20
Chip from: The Mark of The Beast: (666) Thou shall not Get CHIPPED! Microchip RFID Forced Implantation in the Philippines (English Subtitle), Sid Roth radio show
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
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