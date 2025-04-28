WATCH! Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets ready to carry out surprise attack on India

Pakistan Air Force fighter jets have begun intensive flights, flying over Pakistani towns and villages near Kashmir and preparing to carry out sorties amid tensions with India. Footage surfaced online on April 27, 2025, reported that Pakistan has activated Saidu Sharif airport in Swat, and has been upgraded as an operational military airbase, and operationalized Air Base in Skardu. The airport with its runway has been expanded to accommodate JF-17, J-10C, including F-16 fighter jets, as Pakistan Air Force is ready to project its air power on all fronts. Worse still for India, the fighter jets are equipped with the new PL-15 long-range missile, which is an advanced long-range air-to-air weapon, having a range of 200 km, which was recently deployed on JF-17 Block III and J-10CE jets. China’s delivery of PL-15 missiles to Pakistan for JF-17 has been confirmed, which will boost their air defenses. Pakistan Air Force, relying on a large number of its JF-17 Thunder jets, is now maneuvering at low altitude near Kashmir region on the day. Srinagar and Kashmir which are occupied by India, are now just minutes away. The 4th generation multipurpose fighter jet, well equipped and armed, is ready to face the changing situation, given the evolving regional security dynamics. The recent tensions began by an attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 people. India then blocked the Indus Waters Treaty and unilaterally closed the river dams, blaming Pakistan for the politically motivated attack, something Pakistan found absurd and vehemently rejected. Thus, both sides started moving heavy equipment to the border!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net