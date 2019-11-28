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Silver can't be future currency (world population)
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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23 views • November 28, 2019
Watch my videos in sequence to end up a good place I found on May 6th: (You're only saved if you're NOT afraid). Meanwhile, recognise lies and misinformation. I will highlight these in this series of videos. People are pushing what they hear with ZERO RESEARCH.

Already Nickel is exceeding it's face value, as the cost of minting has to be taken into account. This will be even more so when everyone realises that EVERYTHING is mispriced. Keeping coins is a very PRACTICAL way of accumulating physical metal, because that's what it will still be after paper plunges to zero.

Nickel is undervalued
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBAqH...

How valuable are your coins?
https://www.silveragecoins.com/

My previous video on "Junk Silver" (Check links in Description)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqTM9...

Precious Metals clash with Econimic Reality
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
https://financearmageddon.blogspot.co...

World Population links
https://www.worldometers.info/world-p...
https://www.worldometers.info/world-p...
https://www.worldometers.info/world-p...
https://www.vaughns-1-pagers.com/hist...
https://www.populationpyramid.net/
https://www.ined.fr/en/everything_abo...

To order "Mel's Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: (085) 2478000 email: [email protected]

Usual Links

Gеоrg!@ Gц!де sт0иеs (they в@nnеd original vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJe...

Television Replacements

TruNews (Geopolitical, Spiritual) https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSo...
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07

Newspaper Replacements
Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/

The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2e...

Investment Watch Blog Recommended Truth Sources
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/l...

The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2e...
Keywords
silverfinancenickelgold silver ratiopaper claims
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Privacy Policy