Bloomberg releases drone footage.

JUST IN: Drone footage of Gaza city has been released by Bloomberg.
Citizens along the Gaza Strip are being caught in the crossfire as the war between Hamas and Israel escalates.
Hundreds of apartments and homes have been demolished displacing more than 123,000 people.
The IDF has reported that they have destroyed 130 targets in the past three days.
Hamas is known for using innocent people including women and children as human shields.
