BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 994 I was blind now I see the truth





Bible: Acts 9:1-8 the scales fell from his eyes.





SYNOPSIS: Today’s HaShabbat lesson is going to focus on physical & spiritual blindness it says know the truth and it will set you free. But…what if that truth would hurt you financially, would you do it? What if that truth would get you fired, would you do it? What if that truth would get you kicked out of where you live, would you do it? What if that truth were known by by your community, would you do it? What if the truth were know by your community and know body would even sell you food, would you do it? What if that truth would get you kicked out of your place of worship, would you do it? What if that truth would harm not only you but people you love, would you do it? These are some very hard questions to answer truthfully to yourself and to ELOHIM. Get ready for this lesson about physical and more so spiritual blindness. What you are today when the WORD speaks pure truth.





BIBLE VERSES: Acts 9:1-8 the scales fell from his eyes. Acts 9:17-18 Sha’ul now knows the truth and the scales have come off. Yochanan (Jn) 9:1-41 I was blind now I see the truth. Sh’mot (Ex) 20:5 put the sins of the parents on the children. Yochanan (Jn) 9:2-7. B’resheet (Gen) 1:14-19 the lights of heaven. B’resheet (Gen) 1:3-4 what is the difference between the lights? Yochanan (Jn) 9:6-7. B’resheet (Gen) 2:7 you need the dirt to be fixed. Yochanan (Jn) 9:6-41.









Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people.

THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat "Saturday" Service 11AM ET.

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

