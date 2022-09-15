Collected Statements by Vladimir Putin. 091522

Collected Statements by Vladimir Putin.

▪️The President of the Russian Federation wished Xi Jinping further success "in the implementation of a large-scale plan for the dynamic development of the Chinese nation";

▪️The foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability;

▪️Russia is interested in cooperation with China and Mongolia, the countries share approaches to most issues on the world agenda;

▪️All agreements in the trilateral format Russia-Mongolia-China are being implemented;

▪️The President of the Russian Federation considers it important to switch to national settlement systems with China and Mongolia.

Video: Kremlin. en