Collected Statements by Vladimir Putin. 091522
Published 2 months ago

Collected Statements by Vladimir Putin. 

▪️The President of the Russian Federation wished Xi Jinping further success "in the implementation of a large-scale plan for the dynamic development of the Chinese nation";

▪️The foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability;

▪️Russia is interested in cooperation with China and Mongolia, the countries share approaches to most issues on the world agenda;

▪️All agreements in the trilateral format Russia-Mongolia-China are being implemented;

▪️The President of the Russian Federation considers it important to switch to national settlement systems with China and Mongolia.

Video: Kremlin. en

