BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 8: The Love of God
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 4 months ago

One of the hardest things for a human being to understand is the love of God because we are self-centered, easily provoked, quick to judge, full of gossip and born liars. We don't have a lot to offer God because we are marred by sin, in fact, many Christians don't even like themselves and struggle with the idea of a loving God.

They feel that God the Father merely tolerates them because Jesus died for their sins and just can't accept the fact that God loves them. They mistakenly believe that God loves everyone else but them. Does this describe you? If so, you are full of unbelief, questioning God's integrity, calling God a liar, and more or less stating that Jesus is unable to save everyone.

King David is described as a man after God's own heart even though he was a liar, adulterer and murderer. David repented and the Holy Spirit used him to write about repentance and restoration.

Faith and love are cornerstones in Christianity; they are not mutually exclusive and cannot exist without each other. You too can have victory if you are willing to repent of your unbelief and believe that perfect love casts out all fear.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1579.pdf

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
king davidsalvationsinrepentancerestorationunbeliefchristian identityjudgmentlove of godgossipdivine loveperfect lovespiritual victorychristian strugglesgods acceptanceintegrity of godfaith and loveacceptance in christ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy