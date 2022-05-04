© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reproductive Rights Amid Reversal
Follow
0
Share
Report
153 views • May 04, 2022
What Would This Decision Really Mean?
* Abortion is the sacrament of the far left; they will do anything to defend it.
* The left is enraged that they may no longer be able to kill unborn babies on demand.
* Draft of court overturning Roe v. Wade leaked.
* Left urges violence and disorder.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 May 2022
* Abortion is the sacrament of the far left; they will do anything to defend it.
* The left is enraged that they may no longer be able to kill unborn babies on demand.
* Draft of court overturning Roe v. Wade leaked.
* Left urges violence and disorder.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 May 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.