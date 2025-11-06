🚨Israel continues striking Lebanon

Earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces spox Avichay Adraee warned that Israel would attack the neighboring nation reportedly to destroy the military infrastructure of Hezbollah.

Among the targets he mentioned were the areas of Taybe, Tyre Debba, and Aita al-Jabal.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has sent an open letter to the authorities of Lebanon stating it will not lay down arms amid international pressure to begin talks with Israel.