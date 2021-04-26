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They're not even hiding it! CONFIRMATIONS!!!
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200 views • April 26, 2021
Folks it is very clear there are problems here and everyone needs to be informed. I know it's scary, especially for those that have already taken the vaccine, but we need to be aware of ALL the details and information... not just what "they" want us to hear.
https://youtu.be/gmJLv0sDA_M
https://youtu.be/gmJLv0sDA_M
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