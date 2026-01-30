BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Give Thanks!
“O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever. Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom he hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy.” Psalms 107:1-2


Our Great God is SO good to us! His great Love, His amazing Grace and His tender Mercy are all so great and boundless! It is almost overwhelming to consider!


Please join Pastor Kemble as he expounds on the Love, the Grace and the Mercy of God.


Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.


Visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org


Thank you so much for watching! Your heartfelt comments are an encouragement to us. Please remember to subscribe and like our videos, and forward to others. We appreciate your prayers and financial support! May God bless you is our prayer.


“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11


“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1


“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

