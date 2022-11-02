Glenn THIS part of Paul Pelosi's attack ‘doesn’t make sense’

Glenn Beck





Nov 1, 2022

More information from the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, has been released, including a statement given by the attacker, David DePape. In this clip, Glenn details his affidavit, plus one part of DePape’s story that Glenn says ‘doesn’t make sense.’





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TiEl3bPusQ