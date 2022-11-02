Glenn THIS part of Paul Pelosi's attack ‘doesn’t make sense’

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Glenn Beck
Nov 1, 2022
More information from the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, has been released, including a statement given by the attacker, David DePape. In this clip, Glenn details his affidavit, plus one part of DePape’s story that Glenn says ‘doesn’t make sense.’
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TiEl3bPusQ