Glenn THIS part of Paul Pelosi's attack ‘doesn’t make sense’
58 views
High Hopes
Published 21 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 1, 2022

More information from the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, has been released, including a statement given by the attacker, David DePape. In this clip, Glenn details his affidavit, plus one part of DePape’s story that Glenn says ‘doesn’t make sense.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TiEl3bPusQ

current eventsnancy pelosiglenn beckaffidavitpaul pelosidavid depapedoesnt make sense

