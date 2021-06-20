6/20/2021 Miles Guo: Yang Lan and Bruno Wu Are the Best Exemplars of the “Snakes” and “Swallows” Groomed and Trained by the CCP

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Bruno Wu was sent to the US at an early age, with Sun Lijun and Li Dong being his “bros” growing up together. Why was Bruno Wu able to get away with so many scandals? What is the real reason why Yang Lan does not have a US passport? Which government agencies of the CCP regime arranged Yang Lan’s interviews with foreign political figures? Mr. Guo tells from his own experience how Yang Lan ended up drinking and sleeping with foreigners in David Tang’s China Club where there was no humanity or morality.