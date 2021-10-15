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Dr. Alex Show introduction
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0 view • October 15, 2021
Welcome to his book! A lot of people are writing books these days. Dr. Alex Nelson doesn't want to do that. Instead he invites you to join him as he looks to learn all he can about Chiropractic and functional care. In this podcast, Dr Alex will talk with guests from throughout the industry while talking about life and topics we all face!
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