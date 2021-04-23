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EX-WIFE OF CRIMINAL STASI/NAZI VIRUS HYSTERIC IN GERMANY EXPLAINS HE IS NOT A DOCTOR
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213 views • April 23, 2021
EX-WIFE OF LEADING STASI/NAZI KARL VIRUS HYSTERIA LAUTERBACH -SAYS HE IS NOT A DOCTOR ONE OF THE LEAD STASI/NAZI IN GERMANY – BESIDES RKI AND merkel's minions of murderKARL LAUTERBACH'S EX-WIFE EXPLAINS HE IS NOT A DOCTOR AND IS A BAG-BOY FOR BIG PHARMA
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