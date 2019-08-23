© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Una sola cultura un solo destino
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • August 23, 2019
Questo video in realtà non è stato censurato da Youtube e si trova al momento sul mio secondo canale ma in modalità "NON IN ELENCO" perché hanno chiuso il canale da cui l'ho tradotto. Per sicurezza lo ricarico qui
Per supportare il tempo dedicato per portarvi a conoscenza di quello che non ci raccontano i media basta semplicemente il valore di un buon caffè attraverso PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
Per supportare il tempo dedicato per portarvi a conoscenza di quello che non ci raccontano i media basta semplicemente il valore di un buon caffè attraverso PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.