Brit Zombies queue up for 14 hours to see Queen's coffin

Then thousands more queued up the next day to throw flowers at her coffin. These are the morons who will rush to take their Covid booster jabs next month. There is no cure for brain dead sheeple.
Mirrored - No_Face_Masks
