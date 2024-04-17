Create New Account
BREAKING: Russia Wiped Out Ukraine's Top General Along With 50 High-Ranking Officers In CHERNIHIV
The Prisoner
On April 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the Hotel 'Profsoyuznaya' located in the northeastern part of the city of Chernihiv. As a result of this missile strike, this hotel was completely destroyed. Two hours after this missile strike, a Ukrainian high-ranking politician and former deputy commander of the 'Azov' nationalist battalion, Ihor Mosiychuk, admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were in this Hotel................. ******************************************************

