On April 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the Hotel 'Profsoyuznaya' located in the northeastern part of the city of Chernihiv. As a result of this missile strike, this hotel was completely destroyed. Two hours after this missile strike, a Ukrainian high-ranking politician and former deputy commander of the 'Azov' nationalist battalion, Ihor Mosiychuk, admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were in this Hotel................. ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/