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Breaking❗️Iran's FM Araghchi confirms a 14-point memorandum of understanding is near finalization - clip 1 of 9
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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BREAKING! Iran's FM Araghchi confirms a 14-point memorandum of understanding is near finalization:

"We set in motion a process that is now drawing close to its end. The result is a fourteen-point memorandum of understanding… it has not yet been signed, and until the very last moment things may still shift. Once it is done, I will come and explain every point to the people."

Adding:

However, Trump posted this morning:

@realDonaldTrump

The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 12, 2026, this morning DC time

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116737418354503074

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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