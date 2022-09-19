Dr. Harvey Risch: No Compelling Government Interest in Covid Vaccinations

The pandemic response in the United States is only benefiting the big pharmaceutical companies and is devastating for public health, said Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Public Health at Yale University.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. Risch explains why it is a terrible idea to get revaccinated against Covid, arguing that whatever efficacy the boosters might have, it would be useless within months. Those at-risk patients can be treated, and they should not be terrified of the latest Covid strains, which are clinically much milder than the previous ones. He added that since the government admitted that Covid "vaccines" are ineffective against transmission, there is no compelling interest in continuing the vaccination push.





Dr. Risch, whose research interests are in the areas of cancer etiology, prevention, and early diagnosis, said that it might be likely that Covid vaccinations are correlated with increased cancer risks because of the way they affect the immune system.





Together with Dr. Peter McCullough and other doctors, Dr. Risch started The Wellness Company, a telemedicine firm that, unlike its corporate counterparts, "prioritizes people over profits" and respects doctor-patient relationship.





To learn more about Dr. Harvey Risch, please go to https://ysph.yale.edu/profile/harvey_risch/





To follow the doctor on Telegram, please look for @HarveyRisch





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com