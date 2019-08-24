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How and Why California Became Flooded with Illegal Migrants and Where It Is Going… Future Voters!
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7 views • August 24, 2019
California: Stefan Molnyneux met with former California State Assemblyman Tim Donnelly who had been involved in the Minutemen project that monitored illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border. Donnelly says the elite in Mexico have nullified the Treaty of Guadalupe Hildago of 1846 and now accuse America of stealing the southwest, which they say is really still part of Mexico. Because Mexico could never win a military war against the US, the Mexican elite have supported a silent invasion by immigration. [There is much food for thought in this interview.] -GEG
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