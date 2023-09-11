"This is Biblical This is REAL!" Sid Canoe Predicts Biblical Anarchy, Sings "Time Waits For No One"

Anarchy prediction from February 28, 2017 warning the world of impending catastrophe...
Notes: "Time Waits For No One" is a posthumously released song by Freddy Mercury. With only two days for quickly learning and playing it, sooner than I should have [sounds like I'm singing in the car at times like most anybody trying to sing anything by Queen!] This was a heartfelt warning for America performed at the very time of my life when my wife was putting us all through the hellscape of divorce. I just thought you should know. Seeing these awful times coming I did what I could to spread the word, always with the golden lining behind the dark clouds with the soon coming Kingdom of God on earth right on the horizon. Matt. 6:10
Original video was published February 28, 2017. See here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/W7jcHCjoJDWp/
All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell. Read "Studies in the Scriptures" online free. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp
