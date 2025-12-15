From Prison to Prescription— Exposing the Controlled Return of Cannabis w/ Inesa Ponomariovaite

For decades, cannabis was treated as a criminal substance, with people imprisoned and research suppressed, only for that same plant to suddenly be rebranded as “medicine” once it could be patented, regulated, and controlled. In this episode, Inesa Ponomariovaite joins me to break down how cannabis moved from prison sentences to prescriptions, why the endocannabinoid system was excluded from medical education for generations, and how a natural plant that mirrors a core human biological system became acceptable only after corporate and government institutions could own the solution. This isn’t a story about legalization or progress — it’s about power, profit, and the controlled return of something that was never meant to be outlawed. Visit www.nesashemp.com/#seth and use promo code SETH to save! To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/