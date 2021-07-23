JOIN DR. VERNON COLEMAN - SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021 AT THE WORLD WIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM

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Take a stand for 5 important Freedoms.. Freedom of Speech.. Freedom of Movement.. Freedom of Choice.. Freedom of Assembly.. Freedom of Health
World Wide Rally For Freedom
https://twitter.com/Resist_03/status/1416632297076379650
Freedom 4 Us Downloads
https://getvideobot.com/Freedom4Us_
Dr. Coleman's brandnewtube channel
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
Visit:
https://www.vernoncoleman.org/