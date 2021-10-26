Dr Richard Fleming reveals strategy to prosecute covid plandemic perpetrators for CRIMES against humanity

Dr Richard Fleming reveals strategy to prosecute covid plandemic perpetrators for CRIMES against humanityCOVID Criminals to Face ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Charges: Dr FlemingThe COVID “vaccine” is not something that happened overnight, at “Warp Speed”. It is the culmination of decades of collaboration among several individuals and institutions, including Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, NIH, DARPA, the Rockefeller Foundation, Johns Hopkins University, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and others, in addition to the pharmaceutical companies who, like all of the above are subsidizing this global genocide with the tax dollars of the very citizens being extinguished.This is the modern warfare model!Together with Dr Luc Montagnier and others, Dr Fleming, who is a medical doctor and attorney has filed for joint submission to the International Criminal Court (The Hague) alleging that Governments worldwide are complicit in genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code.The case is being joined by lawyers who have filed similar Requests for Investigation to the ICC from the UK, France, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, plus a group of Holocaust Survivors, with other countries set to join soon.The specifics of those accused of being perpetrators of Crimes Against Humanity are currently confidential as the ICC considers the submitted material.source: