Bombshell Documents Prove the Bidens Sold Out America To China for Money
The New American
2244 Subscribers
117 views
Published 13 hours ago

The money that Hunter Biden was asking China for, was a bribe for an energy deal. They were trying to let China control the American people's energy near a key Louisiana port. This is yet again treason for money committed by the Bidens.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

AmericasVoice.news - NEW EVIDENCE OF BIDEN CORRUPTION IS EXPLOSIVE

https://americasvoice.news/video/HYB44BlQoh7Gh9E/?related=playlist

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
chinabidenbribery

