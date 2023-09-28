Bombshell Documents Prove the Bidens Sold Out America To China for Money

The money that Hunter Biden was asking China for, was a bribe for an energy deal. They were trying to let China control the American people's energy near a key Louisiana port. This is yet again treason for money committed by the Bidens.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
AmericasVoice.news - NEW EVIDENCE OF BIDEN CORRUPTION IS EXPLOSIVE
https://americasvoice.news/video/HYB44BlQoh7Gh9E/?related=playlist
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
