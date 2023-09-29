Vovan & Lexus Prank on Sarah Ashton-Cirillo as Impersonating Poroshenko, former President of Ukraine

I'm sharing this video from, 'Vovan & Lexus' at Rumble, from Sept 27, 2023, with description below.

https://rumble.com/v3l7ys7-prank-with-sarah-ashton-chirillo.html

Full prank with the former speaker of the Defense Ministry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sarah Ashton-Cirillo

Michael Ashton-Cirillo grew up in the city of vice Las Vegas. Bored in a man's body, Michael turned into Sarah and found his paradise in Ukraine surrounded by young brutal soldiers. Unsettled life at home threw Sarah to Ukraine in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and subsequently the transgender became a grimace of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. We talked to her twice: before and after her mysterious dismissal. As it turned out, ita happened because of the dissatisfaction of American curators.

In a conversation with our "Poroshenko", Sarah said that about 5 thousand LGBTQ+ soldiers serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and they know exactly what they are going into battle for - to defend Western values, since "Europe ends in Ukraine", and "Russians are slaves and Asians descended from the Mongols. In general, Russians are not people, but "enemies of humanity," the official propagandist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is convinced.

An incredible thing happened in our prank – Sarah told the truth for the first time. About corruption in the country, populist Zelensky and foreign mercenaries - drug addicts and Nazis. And also how she deals with pressure on the Western media, sometimes preventing her from spreading crazy fakes.

An aggressive transgender dreams of cracking down on Russian journalists, and the murdered Daria Dugina is "not a woman, but evil, who deserved what happened to her, and the same fate should await Maria Zakharova."

